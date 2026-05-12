KKR's Virat Kohli Plan Decoded Ahead Of Crucial IPL Playoff Defining Clash vs RCB In Raipur

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to overturn their IPL 2026 season with a string of good results. Despite their failure to win any of their first five matches, a consecutive four wins have put KKR as one of the playoff contenders. The IPL 2024 champions will now take on defending champions RCB in Raipur, and a positive result could further boost their IPL playoff ambitions.

KKR's Virat Kohli Plan Revealed Ahead Of RCB Clash

Virat Kohli remains a potent force in RCB's star-studded lineup. The 37-year-old has been an ever-present in their IPL 2026 campaign. But back-to-back ducks in successive games has somewhat sent an alarm to the star batter. Virat's inability to execute his plans perfectly has been a very rare scenario this campaign, and KKR will also want to keep the star player quiet.

On being asked about KKR's plans, assistant coach Shane Watson revealed, “Every team has plans targeting Kohli’s perceived weaknesses, but he knows how to navigate these. However, we hope he plays an aggressive shot early, like he did in the last game. We must be sharp from the first ball regardless of who’s at the crease as we look to dominate proceedings throughout.”

KKR Face Off Against Defending Champions RCB

KKR hold an edge over other playoff contenders, having played just 10 matches. With 16 points considered as a threshold for playoff qualification, KKR need to win all of its remaining games starting from the RCB game. With the Rajasthan Royals and CSK also being in contention, KKR cannot lose the momentum from here on.

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Cameron Green has hit the right note just at the crucial juncture of the season, while the bowling department has also regained its bite. Both Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been amongst the wickets, while Kartik Tyagi has been very impressive with his variations with the ball.