'One Of The Greatest Comebacks In IPL History': KKR's Resurgence Gathers Pace Ahead Of Playoff Defining Phase

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have regained their momentum following a very underwhelming start to IPL 2026. The IPL 2024 champions failed to win any of their first five matches, but four consecutive wins have now put them in a favourable spot to secure a spot in the top four. Ajinkya Rahane's side will now take on defending champions RCB in a season-defining match on Wednesday.

Can KKR Make It To IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Cameron Green has hit the right note just at the crucial juncture of the season, while the bowling department has also regained its bite. Both Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been amongst the wickets, while Kartik Tyagi has been very impressive with his variations with the ball.

Having played just 10 matches, KKR have an added advantage over other playoff contenders. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes if KKR can make it to the IPL playoffs this time, this could be regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, "KKR have won four matches in a row. Their team balance is looking solid. The spin attack has regained its bite, and the batting unit is firing consistently. They are peaking at the right time, which is what matters most in a long tournament. Teams that build momentum towards the business end often go deep into the playoffs. KKR are in a very good space right now. That’s why their playoff probability has gone up significantly. If they win their remaining four games, they will pull off one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history. From the bottom of the table to the top four, that would be a remarkable turnaround. It will take a special effort, but with the form they are in, it looks possible.”

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KKR are currently placed 8th with 9 points in their kitty so far.