KKR Star Angkrish Raghuvanshi Sustains Serious Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy In Jaipur, Mumbai Batter Rushed To Hospital

Angkrish Raghuvanshi rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury during VHT fixture | Image: ANI and X (Screengrab)

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained a serious injury and had to be rushed to the hospital during the Uttarakhand match at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Friday, December 26.

In the first innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi opened for Mumbai and scored 11 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 55.00. He slammed one four during his time.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To The Hospital

Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained the injury in the second innings when he attempted to take a catch. According to reports, Raghuvanshi tried to take a catch while fielding in the 30th over, when he severely hurt his head and shoulder. The Mumbai players and the medical staff rushed to the hospital, and the 21-year-old batter had to leave the field on a stretcher.

As per media reports, the right-handed batter has been taken to the SDMH hospital in Jaipur for CT scans.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Numbers In List A

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is yet to make his debut for the Indian Cricket Team. But the youngster came under the spotlight following his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Knight Riders.

The top-order batter played 12 List A matches, scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 94.68 and an average of 27.54. In the T20s, he appeared in 37 games and 33 innings, amassing 734 runs at a strike rate of 134.43 and an average of 26.21.