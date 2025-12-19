KKR Star's Explosive Knock Goes In Vain, Brisbane Heat Pull Off Record BBL Run Chase Against Perth Scorchers

Big Bash League: Nathan McSweeney-led Brisbane Heat clinched a historic eight-wicket win over Ashton Turner's Perth Scorchers in the sixth match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-2026, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Friday, December 19.

Brisbane Heat top-order batter Matt Renshaw was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 102-run knock from 51 balls at a strike rate of 200.00, hammering five fours and nine sixes. Renshaw's fiery knock helped Brisbane clinch a historic win.

KKR's New Buy Plays Explosive Knock In First Innings

Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bowl against Perth Scorchers.

Advertisement

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) new Rs. 2 crore buy, Finn Allen, displayed a swashbuckling performance, scoring 79 runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 207.89. Allen hammered three fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease.

Allen has stitched a 142-run partnership with Cooper Connolly (77 runs from 37 balls, 6 fours and 6 sixes) in the first innings, helping the Scorchers propel to 257/6.

Advertisement

Xavier Bartlett led the Brisbane Heat bowling attack with his two-wicket haul, giving 44 runs at an economy rate of 11.00.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan Confident To Carry Jharkhand To Greater Heights Following Historic SMAT Final Victory Over Haryana

Renshaw, Wildermuth Shine To Clinch Historic Win For Brisbane Heat

During the run chase, Brisbane Heat suffered a blow in the first ball of the second innings after Jhye Richardson removed Colin Munro for a golden duck. However, that did not break the Heat's confidence.

After losing an early wicket, Jack Wildermuth (110* runs from 54 balls, 5 fours and 9 sixes) and Matt Renshaw (102 runs from 51 balls, 5 fours and 9 sixes) cemented a whopping 211-run partnership, which made it easier for the hosts to clinch a historic win against the Scorchers.

In the Wildermuth and Hugh Weibgen stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered Brisbane to an eight-wicket win over Perth, at The Gabba.