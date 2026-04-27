KKR Star Rinku Singh Garners Praise After Thrilling Knock Against LSG In IPL 2026: 'His Awareness Was Outstanding'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a thrilling victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Super Over during the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26.

Rinku Singh was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 83 runs from 51 balls at a strike rate of 162.75. The middle-order batter struck seven fours and five sixes, playing a crucial role in the first innings as he powered KKR to 155/7.

Rinku Singh Earns Massive Praise After Match-Winning Knock vs LSG

Speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Rinku Singh’s game awareness in the final overs, calling it “outstanding.” He highlighted how Rinku smashed four sixes in the final over of the first innings, shifting the momentum decisively in KKR’s favor.

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“Rinku Singh’s awareness in that final over was outstanding. He anticipated the bowler’s plans, adjusted his position, and created scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Those four sixes completely changed the momentum. Without those 26 runs, KKR wouldn’t have won this game. What stood out even more was the responsibility he took. There was a moment when he chose to keep striking, backing himself to finish the over, and he delivered under pressure. That’s what sets him apart, the ability to read situations and take control when it matters most,” Pathan said.

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Rinku Singh's Numbers In IPL

Rinku Singh, who made his IPL debut in 2018, has been a loyal KKR player since the beginning. The 28-year-old has played 67 matches and 58 innings in his IPL career, scoring 1,314 runs at a strike rate of 144.55 and an average of 32.85. He has registered six fifties so far.

Currently, KKR sit in eighth place in the IPL 2026 standings with five points and a net run rate of -0.751. They have played eight matches, winning two and losing five.