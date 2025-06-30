'He Is A True Leader': KKR Star Varun Chakaravarthy Settles The Debate Around Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Captaincy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two former India captains and two stalwarts of the game, have been at the forefront of many victories. Kohli and Rohit have won three ICC trophies together - the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025) and the T20 World Cup (2024). Both the batters have had a very long and successful career with the Indian cricket team, and they have achieved almost everything that is there to achieve in the white-ball game.

Varun Chakaravarthy Differentiates Between Rohit And Virat's Leadership Skills

Varun Chakaravarthy is one of the most sought-after bowlers in international cricket currently, and he was one of the biggest reasons behind India winning their second Champions Trophy earlier this year. Chakravarthy is one of those players who have played under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both. The mystery spinner recently sat down to chat with former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Varun was particularly asked about the difference between Rohit and Virat as captains, and he had a very heartwarming answer to it. "Virat is a true leader. When you just see him, when you just observe what he is doing, Virat is exceptional, as in the way he can cheer up everyone. So the main thing was, whenever I spoke to him, his answers were very motivational, and when I spoke to Rohit Sharma, it was very tactical. So it was two different parts," said the Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner.

Rohit And Virat: Two Stalwarts Of Indian Cricket