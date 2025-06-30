'Indian Cricket Needs Him': Sanjay Manjrekar Lays Down The Law For KL Rahul, Urges Star Batter Not To Become One-Hundred Wonder

IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's India are currently 1-0 down in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India did have a golden opportunity to tame England in Headingley and earn the much-deserved win, but a few tactical flaws cost India the game, and now they are in dire need to register a comeback in the Edgbaston Test. England has started the series on a winning note, and they look like the favorites to win the ongoing series.

Sanjay Manjrekar Dishes Out Important Advice For KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, all scored hundreds in the Headingley Test. Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant stunned England with their tons in the first innings, whereas KL Rahul took the charge in the second innings, scored a stylish hundred, and joined forces with Pant, who repeated his heroic feat from the first innings. Ahead of the IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test, Sanjay Manjrekar gave a blunt remark on KL Rahul and said that the Indian team will be in dire need for him to carry his form into the second Test match.

"Rishabh Pant enjoys Test matches. He has not got enough runs. So he is hungry. I see Pant carrying his form, but there is another senior batter in the team, who now has got no choice but to carry his form right through the series. Indian cricket needs him badly, and KL Rahul cannot be a one-hundred wonder or a one-Test-match performer," said Manjrekar.

Suspense Around Jasprit Bumrah Continues