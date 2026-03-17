KKR Suffer Major Setback as Harshit Rana to Remain Sidelined For Most Of IPL 2026 Following Knee Surgery

Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates a wicket during the match against Mumbai Indians during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Eden Gardens | Image: ANI

The Kolkata Knight Riders encountered a massive setback as their frontline pacers would not be in action for the side. Harshit Rana has been all but ruled out for most of the IPL 2026 tournament following his knee surgery.

Team India pacer Harshit Rana sustained a knee strain during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Following scans and consultations with specialists, the pacer was deemed unfit to perform, leading to Mohammed Siraj being named as a replacement for the tournament.

Harshit Rana Out for Most of IPL 2026 After Knee Surgery: Report

Harshit Rana was recently spotted walking with the help of a crutch. He made an appearance at the BCCI's annual NAMAN Awards, where he won the Best International Debut (Men) for the 2024-25 season.

With the IPL 2026 season closing in, concerns have been rampant over the Indian pacer's health.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, Harshit Rana is expected to miss out on a major part of the IPL 2026 season after undergoing knee surgery in February 2026. The report added that there is no confirmation of a return date for the right-arm Indian pacer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff.

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In case Harshit Rana sits out of the IPL 2026 season, it would be the second major tournament the Indian fast bowler has missed out on after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

KKR To Not Bring In Replacement For Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has been one of KKR's premier bowlers, and missing out on him could be a huge setback for the franchise. But as per Cricbuzz, the franchise is not considering bringing in a replacement for the right-handed Indian pacer.

One of the key reasons the franchise chose not to replace the Indian pacer is their confidence in having ample bowling depth, with options like Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, and Akash Deep.