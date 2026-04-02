KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026, Match No 6, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Both the teams will be looking for their first win of the season after losing their respective openers. The game promises to be nothing short of a cracker as both sides boast of big-hitters. Playing in home conditions, Kolkata would start slight favourites also because they have world-class spinners in their ranks.

"The pitch, even if we ask for something and we get it, doesn't mean the results change. Home advantage is having your fans back you regardless of what happens," Abhishek Nayar, on the pitch not being the only home advantage.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026, Live Streaming

When Will The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place on Thursday, April 2.

Where Will The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At What Time Will The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

KKR Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi