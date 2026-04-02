WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar Returns in India Jersey in Viral Video, 15 Years After 2011 World Cup Triumph

2011 World Cup: 15 years after the ODI WC triumph, living legend Sachin Tendulkar has donned the Indian jersey in a special video shared by him. While the clip may surprise you at first, there is a World Cup connection. Thanking fans for being a part of his journey, Tendulkar confessed how one dream united the entire side.

Sharing a video on X, Tendulkar reflected on the intensity and significance of that historic moment as he wrote, “The first ball always makes your heart race… and that night, it never stopped. 15 years later, it still stays with us. We all grew up as a bunch of young cricketers, united by one dream. To win the World Cup for India. To everyone who was a part of the journey, and to all the fans…thank you for sharing it with us and making it so special. Jai Hind!”

WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement