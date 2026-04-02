WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar Returns in India Jersey in Viral Video, 15 Years After 2011 World Cup Triumph
2011 World Cup: 15 years after the ODI WC triumph, Sachin Tendulkar has donned the Indian jersey in a special video shared by him.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
2011 World Cup: 15 years after the ODI WC triumph, living legend Sachin Tendulkar has donned the Indian jersey in a special video shared by him. While the clip may surprise you at first, there is a World Cup connection. Thanking fans for being a part of his journey, Tendulkar confessed how one dream united the entire side.
Sharing a video on X, Tendulkar reflected on the intensity and significance of that historic moment as he wrote, “The first ball always makes your heart race… and that night, it never stopped. 15 years later, it still stays with us. We all grew up as a bunch of young cricketers, united by one dream. To win the World Cup for India. To everyone who was a part of the journey, and to all the fans…thank you for sharing it with us and making it so special. Jai Hind!”
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Tendulkar played an integral role in helping India win their second-ever ODI WC title. At the top of the order, he along with Virender Sehwag got the side off to good start in most games. Unfortunately in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium, he did not get among the runs, but the side clinched the title. Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni were the standout performers in that game. While Gambhir hit 97 off 122 balls, Dhoni smashed a belligerent 91* off 79 balls to take the side over the line.