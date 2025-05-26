'I Don't Think I Had A Choice': KL Rahul Provides A Forthright Evaluation Of His Position In India Men's Cricket Squad

Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul recently spoke about his position in the Indian Cricket Team. He addressed the situation with unvarnished honesty and revealed that he didn't have a choice since he had never been someone who would speak to the selectors or the team skipper about what position he intended to play. Instead, Rahul intends to be a part of the squad and looks to adapt to whatever challenge the team has for him.

KL Rahul Sets The Record Straight

KL Rahul has been one of India's newest Mr. Dependable, be it in the ODIs or red-ball cricket. His performance at the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy 2025 showcased his grit and determination for the game. He has been a floater for most of his career in the game. With Shubman Gill being the new skipper for Team India, KL's role may be reshuffled. He had opened in four out of five matches in the BGT Test while Down Under. Recently, the wicketkeeper-batter admitted that he has never had a chance regarding his position in the game.

"If you have seen how my career has gone, I don't think I really had a choice, or I have never been a player to speak with the selectors and sit with the captain and tell the captain that this is what I want to do.

"I just want to be in the team, and whatever challenge is thrown at me, I have found that's better for me to adapt to rather than me trying to sit and think about what I need to do," KL Rahul said to Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

KL Role For England Tour Expected To Be Altered

With KL Rahul being named as a part of Team India's Upcoming Test series against England, the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to undergo another transition for the side. Given that Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant have been named for stumper duties, Rahul may be a specialist batter for the side.