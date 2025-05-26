Veterans Tom Moody & Anil Kumble Foresee Promising Future For Harsh Dubey In Upcoming India A Tour: 'Imagine Facing Him On A Turning Track'

IPL 2025: Former cricketers Tom Moody and Anil Kumble have shared their admiration for Harsh Dubey. The 22-year-old left-arm spinner wreaked havoc during SRH's last match of the IPL 2025 season against KKR. The Indian spin legend, in particular, sang praise for the young cricketer after picking a three-wicket haul to demolish the Knight Riders' momentum in the game.

Tom Moody Goes Gaga On Harsh Dubey After Recent Spell

Harsh Dubey continues to impress the veterans with his exceptional skills in the Indian Premier League after shaking up the domestic realm. Dubey was brought in as a replacement by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he emerged as one of the biggest steals for his performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harsh went 3 for 34 runs in the franchise's final match of the season, effectively tumbling the defending champs. Tom Moody was mighty impressed with his presentation and envisioned the 22-year-old left-arm spinner as a red-ball bowler more than T20, suggesting that he was built for the format.

"I see him as a Test bowler as much as a T20 bowler. I look at him and think, 'wow, imagine facing this guy on a turning track'," Tom Moody said during an appearance on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout Show.

Anil Kumble Recognizes 22 YO's Potential Ahead Of India A Tour

Anil Kumble, one of India's legendary bowlers, also heaped praise during his appearance alongside Tom Moody. He exclaimed Harsh Dubey has the potential in white-ball cricket and it would be a solid chance to showcase his talent during the India A tour.

"He certainly has the potential, and we've seen him bowl today in the white-ball format. The consistency is what matters. And that's something he has shown in domestic cricket, of getting wickets. And this is a great opportunity to be part of the India A squad," Anil Kumble mentioned.