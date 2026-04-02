KL Rahul's Golden Duck Sparks 'Staircase War' Between DC-LSG; Capitals Have Last Laugh After Winning IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul's golden duck sparked a 'staircase' war on social space between LSG-DC. Everything started after Rahul perished for a golden duck in the chase. Once Rahul perished, Lucknow took to social media and posted a picture of an empty staircase leading to the dressing-room. Not long back, Delhi had posted a clip of Rahul's arrival at the Ekana and hence when LSG posted an empty staircase picture, it clearly seemed like a jibe.

Once the game got over and Delhi won it, they gave it back to Lucknow with a counter post. The counter post had a staircase where Capitals wins over Lucknow in recent seasons was mentioned. It was clear that the Capitals had the last laugh.

‘STAIRCASE Jibe’

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For the Capitals, Sameer Rizvi was the star of the show with his unbeaten 70 which powered Delhi Capitals to six-wicket victory. He delivered a stunning display of composure and class after coming in as an Impact Substitute, guiding Delhi Capitals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

The strategy of LSG revolved around the pace bowling attack from the onset; consequently, the four-pronged seam attack made it easy for them to force the Delhi Capitals to early on in their run chase of 142 runs. The seamers created plenty of opportunity for movement right from the first ball, which proved too much for Rahul, who sliced a full outswinger delivery of Mohammad Shami to deep backwards point.

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Rizvi ended with an unbeaten 70, and while Tristan Stubbs was not out on 39, helping Delhi Capitals kick off their campaign in style.

Brief scores