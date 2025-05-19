KL Rahul Set to Be Considered for Bangladesh T20I Series Due to Good IPL 2025 Form - Report

One of the players whose form has taken a significant turn for the better during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League has been KL Rahul.

The Karnataka batter has been one of the standout players for the Delhi Capitals, whom he joined after being released into the auction pool by the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul has scored 493 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.04 and an average of 61.63 - excellent numbers when you also consider that he has played up and down the order for the Capitals.

And his good form in the tournament has not gone unnoticed by the higher ups of Indian cricket.

Rahul's Unlikely Comeback

This is because Rahul is reportedly set to make a comeback to the Indian T20I team for the T20I series against Bangladesh in August.

Rahul last played a T20 for the Indian cricket team in 2022, in their losing effort against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Since then he has been largely fazed out from T20 cricket despite being a mainstay in the ODI team and making the occasional Test appearance.

But his last T20I came over two and a half years ago and many felt it unlikely he would ever get a chance to add to his 72 caps in the game's shortest format.

Where Would He Fit In?

The more interesting question, perhaps, is where exactly Rahul would slot in to the team.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant provide options with the gloves, and as a pure batter he would struggle to fit in anywhere in the order.

However, Pant - who ironically replaced Rahul as the skipper at LSG - has endured a torrid IPL season and may well find his spot in danger.