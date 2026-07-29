Knight Riders Sports Welcome Back Ryan Ten Doeschate To Lead Cricket Strategy Ahead Of IPL 2027

Knight Riders Sports announced the appointment of Ryan ten Doeschate as its Head of Cricket Strategy, marking his return to the Knight Riders family in a role that will oversee cricket strategy, talent acquisition and development across its global franchises.

In his new role, Ryan will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning and performance evaluation across the Knight Riders network. He will work closely with the coaching teams to help build a consistent cricketing philosophy and approach across all Knight Riders franchises. As part of his role, he will also serve as Assistant Coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC.

Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tendo back to the Knight Riders family. His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role. He will help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ryan ten Doeschate said: “I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy.”

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