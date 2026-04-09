Kolkata Weather, KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026? Rain to Play Spoilsport at Eden Gardens Today?

Kolkata Weather, IPL 2026: After rain washed out KKR's clash against Punjab Kings, fans would be hoping for a full game when the home side take on Lucknow Super Giants. While most would say that KKR escaped with a point after rain washed away the game, others would argue that. Still in search of their first win of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to have a full match at home and they would ideally love to win it. But will the skies permit that?

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

There is a high possibility that rain would intervene the game today as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in their latest weather bulletin claimed that the city may experience spells of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds. In fact, an yellow alert has been issued in Kolkata on Thursday with the weather office warning of thundersquall with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

While Thursday looks bleak, the weather conditions are expected to improve from Friday, the IMD said. As per IMD, a trough stretching from Gangetic West Bengal to the Gulf of Mannar, along with strong moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity across the region, directly impacting Kolkata.

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Fans would keep their fingers crossed hoping that a game happens and a result is possible.

KKR vs LSG Probable XII

KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora

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