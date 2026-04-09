Match-Fixing in IPL 2026? David Miller Opting Not to Take Single And Instances That Raise Eyebrows Over DC-GT Clash

IPL 2026, DC vs GT: David Miller turned down an obvious single of the penultimate ball during a tight finish and then missing the final delivery completely raises eyebrows for sure. The Titans held their nerves in a game that went down to the wire and eventually emerged on top by a solitary run. But the game on Wednesday raises doubts over was the game fixed. While nothing can be confirmed, suspicion is bound to happen after a few instances grabbed eyeballs during the clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Was DC-GT Game FIXED?

Making such a tall claim may not be right and hence we want to highlight the instances that raised an eyebrow. Miller, who was set, played the ball towards long-off that landed very near to the boundary - with the naked eye it was not clearly visible if it was a four or a six. The surprising bit was that no replay was shown, and the umpire immediately signaled it as a four.

The second startling instance is Miller denying a single on the second-last ball. It was an easy single and that would have tied the match and put the Capitals in a position of safety. That did not happen as Miller missed the final ball as well.

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Also, this may have been missed. Off the final ball of the innings from Prasidh Krishna, Miller missed it completely but took off for a run. Kuldeep Yadav, who was running to the danger end made a desperate dive to get in. The problem is it was not clearly shown whether it was a run-out or not. There was no proper replay, yet the umpire gave it out straight away, which ultimately handed the win to Gujarat Titans.