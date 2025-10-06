BCCI VP Provides Clarification Following Food Poisoning Incident At Australia A Camp In Kanpur: 'Koi Infection Aa Gaya Hoga'

Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the BCCI, has presented a clarification following the food poisoning scare in the Australia A camp during their visit to Kanpur.

Australia A is currently in India for the unofficial 50-over matches against India A. But they suffered an unusual situation after a cricketer suffered from food poisoning after consuming food from a hotel in Kanpur.

BCCI VP Responds To Food Poisoning Scare At Australia A Camp In Kanpur

According to reports, Australia A fast bowler, Henry Thornton, had to be hospitalised due to food poisoning. Multiple Australia A cricketers had complained of mild stomach issues. Fortunately, they did not require hospitalisation.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has issued a clarification, saying that if there was an issue with the food, all the players would have fallen sick. He added that all players were served food from a five-star hotel in Kanpur.

"If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else. They are being fed food from one of the finest hotels, Hotel Landmark; the food is good, and everyone is eating the same.

"Since a few players have fallen ill, idhar-udhar se koi infection as gays hogs (they may have contracted an infection), and we are handling it," Rajeev Shukla said to the reporters, as quoted by TOI.

The BCCI VP also addressed accommodation-related issues, highlighting that the region does not have 300 rooms in a five-star hotel. Additionally, the lack of a 24-hour operational international airport was another issue they had encountered.

India A Seal Commanding 2-1 Series Win In Unofficial ODIs Against Australia A

Team India A sealed a 2-1 win over Australia A in the unofficial ODI series at Kanpur. After the score was levelled at 1-1, both sides had a chance to seal a clinical win.

India A put up a dominant performance as they chased a competitive 317-run target set by Australia A.