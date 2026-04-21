1983 World Cup Winner Takes Jibe At Riyan Parag, Ajinkya Rahane Amid Lean Patch In IPL 2026: 'Only For His Stylish Walks'

IPL 2026: Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth has taken a sharp jibe at Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane following their poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

In the 19th edition of the IPL, both Parag and Rahane have struggled to make an impact. The RR skipper has played six matches, scoring just 61 runs at a strike rate of 122.00 and an average of 12.20. Meanwhile, Rahane has featured in seven games, amassing 152 runs at a strike rate of 144.76 and an average of 25.33.

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Riyan Parag, Ajinkya Rahane Criticized Amid Poor Form

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth criticized Parag, remarking that he is only known for his “stylish walks.” He went on to add that in IPL 2026, Parag and Rahane appear to be competing for the title of “worst batter” of the season.

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“Parag, as usual, is fit only for his stylish walks after doing nothing with bat and ball. There is a competition between him and Rahane as to who’s the worst batter. Parag did well one season, and that’s it,” Srikkanth said.

He also mocked Lucknow Super Giants and KKR, claiming they are already out of playoff contention and will only be battling for ninth and tenth place in the standings.

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“MI have the ability to do well in big matches, which can suddenly vault them into the playoffs. After this match, there is no way anyone can write MI off. KKR and LSG, of course, are already knocked out. They’ll only fight for 9th vs 10th,” he added.

KKR Struggle In IPL 2026