Krunal Pandya Experiences RCB Fandom's Craze Outside Chinnaswamy After Massive Win, Cricketer's Passionate Remark Wins Hearts

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a massive victory over a resurgent Chennai Super Kings. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was lit up with RCB fans who were passionately rooting for their side. The Rajat Patidar-led side did not disappoint as they picked up a win in the nail-biting finish, which had kept fans on the edge.

Chaos Unfolds Outside Chinnaswamy , Krunal Pandya Moved By The Fans' Passion

After the match, chaos unfolded on the streets outside Chinnaswamy as the 12th Man Army were celebrating the team's win at 12:30 AM IST. In a video shared by the RCB on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], a perspective from inside the team bus was shown as the fans on the Bengaluru street went crazy. Krunal Pandya also featured in the video and he was moved by the fans' reception. Some fans were dangerously close to the bus as it was moving and the police force had a hard time controlling the 12th Man Army.

The fans' passionate response triggered a moving reaction from Krunal Pandya, who was witnessing the madness unfold from inside the bus, “There’s so much support for RCB. We have to win trophy for them. We have to. Imagine what if we do!” The spin-bowling all-rounder said.

RCB Are All But Confirmed To Be In The IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB's win over CSK has cemented their position in the IPL 2025 Points Table. The Rajat Patidar-led side has secured 16 points, which is the cut-off point to secure a spot in the playoffs. One more win would put the 'Q' badge beside their names in the standings.

This year, Bengaluru has done a tremendous job at the league stage so far. With eight wins and three losses, they have maintained the top spot in the standings and have become the favourites to break the title jinx and finally bring it home.

The Rajat Patidar-led side will be in action in an away game when they lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 9, 2025. at 07:30 PM IST.