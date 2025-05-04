Resurgent Spinners Dominate IPL 2025, Show Off Their Values With Exciting Numbers

IPL 2025 has been a spinners' backyard. Traditionally, fast bowlers have enjoyed success in the IPL, but this season, spinners have managed to get a huge chunk of the wickets.

Spinners Have Been More Influential In IPL 2025

After 50 IPL matches, as per ESPN Cricinfo, 39 per cent of the total wickets have been picked up by the spinners. In comparison to 154 wickets last season, spinners have taken 220 wickets so far, a 12 per cent rise. Spinners have been most useful in the middle overs as they have managed to grind up 44 more wickets than IPL 2024 and have been involved in 61 per cent of the overs.

Piyush Chawla Underlines Reason For Spinners' Success In IPL 2025

Piyush Chawla has now decoded why spinners have been more successful than last season. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Any bowler wants to bowl with the dry ball. And you can't really predict where it's going to be [dewy or otherwise] and where it's not going to be.

"If you see the weather also this year, generally… I'm coming from Delhi, and in February you don't have your fans on; but this year, your fans were on in February. That means it's getting hotter and Delhi is already touching almost 45 degrees (Celsius).

"So all the venues where it's hot, the pitches are dry. No matter how much you roll it, how much you water it, eventually it gets dry, and it helps the spinners."

