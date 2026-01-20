KSCA VP Outlines The Measures and Initiatives To Revive M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's Former Glory Following Tragic Stampede

Sujith Somasunder, vice-president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has outlined the undertakings and measures that they have mandated to restore the old glory of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The KSCA VP has underlined that certain efforts were made to ensure enhanced security and infrastructure before the venue can host matches once again.

The Bengaluru Stampede is remembered as one of the darkest days for the state capital. Innocent fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had come out on the streets to celebrate the franchise's maiden IPL title triumph. The harrowing incident led to the loss of 11 innocent lives, while several others were injured.

KSCA Reveals Mandates To Help Restore Faith Over M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

KSCA VP Sujith Somasunder has revealed that several measures have been directed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The gates required to meet specific measurements, while holding areas were made inside the stadium so that spectators coming in for the matches could be frisked and have their documents checked before entering the stands.

Advertisement

VP Somasunder added that they put critical attention towards medical attention, providing ambulances and clearing access for fire engines. The availability of water was also ensured inside the venue, assuring that all essential standards for fire or medical-related emergencies were met.

"Parking is another challenge when a venue hosts large events. Given land constraints, it is difficult to provide parking for the entire crowd. We have explored multiple options and also worked closely with the Police Commissioner's office, learning from how large events like New Year celebrations are handled," the KSCA VP said to Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

RCB Also Proposes Implementation Of AI-Enabled Cameras Across Venue

Apart from the KSCA's continued efforts to revive the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also come forward with a proposal to install AI-powered cameras at the iconic cricket stadium.

The proposed AI cameras are intended to benefit the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's security personnel by providing real-time crowd management, identifying super-congested areas, and also helping in the entry and exit of the masses.