Vaishnavi Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians For Remainder Of WPL 2026, Young Sensation Replaces G Kamalini In Squad
Vaishnavi Sharma has joined the Mumbai Indians after G Kamalini was ruled out of the ongoing WPL 2026 after sustaining an injury.
Women's Premier League: Young Indian bowler Vaishnavi Sharma has joined the Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.
WPL Confirms Vaishnavi Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians
The Women's Premier League (WPL) has released an official statement, confirming that Vaishnavi will replace G Kamalini in the Mumbai-based franchise for the Women's T20 tournament.
"Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for G Kamalini for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. G Kamalini – the MI wicketkeeper-batter – had played 5 matches in the ongoing edition of the WPL before being ruled out of the season due to an injury," WPL stated.
The statement further added that the Mumbai Indians have roped in Vaishnavi Sharma for Rs. 30 lakhs.
"Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for INR 30 Lakh. The left-arm spinner, who was a member of India’s triumphant ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad of 2025, has played 5 T20Is for India, scalping 5 wickets from the same," the statement added.
However, the Mumbai Indians have not revealed the exact injury that Kamalini has suffered. In the WPL 2026, the 17-year-old wicket-keeper batter played five matches, scoring 75 runs at a strike rate of 97.40 and an average of 18.75. It will be a huge blow for the Mumbai-based franchise.
Vaishnavi Sharma Set To Make Her WPL Debut
This will be the first time Vaishnavi will be featuring in the WPL.
The 20-year-old spinner made her India debut in the Women's T20Is in December 2025 against Sri Lanka. She has played five T20Is, claiming five wickets at an economy rate of 6.26 and a bowling average of 23.80.
In the ongoing WPL 2026, the Mumbai Indians have played five matches, clinching two wins and conceding three defeats. MI hold the second place on the WPL 2026 standings with four points at a net run rate of +0.151.
Mumbai Indians will play against Delhi Capitals in their upcoming WPL 2026 fixture on Tuesday, January 20, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
