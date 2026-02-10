'Kudos To ICC': BCCI Breaks Silence After Pakistan Agreed To Feature In T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India

The uncertainty around the IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 is finally over as the Pakistan government directed the cricket team to feature in the much-anticipated clash on February 15 in Sri Lanka. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had earlier threatened to boycott the India game after Bangladesh were replaced by ICC in the showpiece event.

Pakistan's U-turn After India Game Boycott Drama

Talks had intensified over the last few days, and there were hint of positivity after PCB chief met with a two-member ICC delegation in the presence of BCB chief Aminul Islam on Sunday. There were sense of optimism regarding finding a common ground and on Monday late at night, the Pakistani government confirmed their intention and instructed the team to honour their commitments.

A Pakistan government statement read, “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

BCCI Breaks Silence After Pakistan Agreed To Play India Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla credited the ICC for reaching a consensus much before the scheduled date of the game. India last featured against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year and defeated the Men In Green thrice on their way to the Asia Cup title.

Rajeev Shukla said, “I am delighted to see the outcome of th deliberations initiated by the ICC representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board, as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, amicable solution whcih has been found to give priority to cricket, importance to the game. So all kudos to the ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the issue and bringing the cricket back on the forefront. This is a big achievement. I'd like to thank the ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan on the table and ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play the Colombo match.”

