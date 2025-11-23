Kuldeep Yadav Brands Guwahati Wicket As ‘A Whole Road’ After South Africa’s Batting Onslaught On Day Two

India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati | Image: AP

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav delivered a bombshell take over the Guwahati wicket and labelled it as a road. The wrist spinner admitted that it is a challenge to compete on such surfaces, but he did not complain about the conditions at hand.

South Africa delivered a performance with the bat and troubled India in the first two days of action. The conditions did not work in the bowlers' favour, as the Proteas Men pulled off a dominant rally in the competition.

Kuldeep Yadav Makes A Bombshell Claim On The Guwahati Pitch After Day Two Action

The Proteas Men were like a blazing inferno on the flat tracks of Guwahati as they put up a solid total in the first innings of action. The Indian bowlers looked helpless while bowling, and while some of them picked up key wickets, they struggled to derail the opposition batters' partnerships, especially in the lower order.

Following the day two action, Kuldeep Yadav admitted that the Kolkata tracks were different, but the wicket in Guwahati was like a road and gave zero assistance.

"Kolkata ka wicket toh alag thaa. Yeh to pura road tha [Kolkata's wicket was different. This was a whole road]. So it's challenging, and that's why it's called a Test wicket," Kuldeep Yadav said at the post-day press conference.

South Africa Put Up A Standout Performance On Day Two Against India

South Africa's lower-order batters pulled off a stunning batting performance, stunning India on day two of the second Test match. Senuran Muthusamy secured his maiden ton and went on to score 109 off 206. It was a pivotal moment for the all-rounder as he stood and delivered with flair.

Muthusamy received proper assistance as he forged clinical partnerships with Kyle Verreynne, who put up 45 runs. Marco Jansen missed out on a well-deserved century, but he put up a solid 93 on the scoreboard.

The Proteas Men were eventually bowled out at 489. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.