Shubman Gill Ruled Out; KL Rahul Named As India Captain For Upcoming South Africa ODIs

India's KL Rahul during the 1st ODI match against England, at VCA Stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced India's squad for the upcoming South Africa ODI series. KL Rahul has been named as the captain for the three-match series. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter will be back in the helm for the Men in Blue.

The squad announcement indicates that Shubman Gill, India's regular ODI skipper, has been ruled out of the upcoming series and possibly has ended his playing season due to a neck issue.

The series would mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's comebacks in a One-Day series at home. The duo was in action during the away Australia ODIs, where Rohit was named as the Player of the Series for his stellar performance.

India went on to lose the series 2-1, but Rohit and Kohli's memorable partnership at the Sydney Cricket Ground stole the show.

Advertisement

Two of the most notable additions in the squad are the returns of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and right-handed top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India’s ODI Squad For The South Africa Series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

Advertisement

South Africa’s Tour of India, 2025 (ODI Series) Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Sunday 30th November 1st ODI Ranchi 2 Wednesday 3rd December 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Saturday 6th December 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam