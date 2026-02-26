Kumar Sangakkara Claims Fans 'Devastated, Angry, Hurt' After New Zealand Hammer Sri Lanka in T20 WC Super 8 Clash

SL vs NZ: It was a night to forget for Dasun Shanaka and his men as they were hammered by New Zealand by 61 runs in a Super 8 T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. Chasing 169, the co-hosts and home favourites, Sri Lanka, were bundled out for a paltry 107, suffering their second consecutive Super 8 defeat.

To be honest, the co-hosts were outplayed by the Kiwis in all departments. Not only did the loss dent their morale but also botched up their chances of making the semi-final of the ongoing marquee event.

‘Lot of hurt all round’

Following the loss, former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara lambasted the side. Sangakkara was devastated, angry and hurt after the loss.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of hurt all round. The fans are devastated, disappointed, angry. The players are hurting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy,” he tweeted.

“But this responsibility comes with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country and your people. There is a lot of work to be done at all levels to course correct. We can’t do the same things over and over and expect different results when the cricket world around us has evolved so quickly. We haven’t adapted and the danger is irrelevance,” he added.

Advertisement

Can SL Make Semis?