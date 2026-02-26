'Dew Cure' Sprayed on Chennai Pitch Ahead of India-Zimbabwe Super 8 T20 WC Clash. Here's Why

India vs Zimbabwe: A spray was used on the Chennai pitch on the eve of the Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe, but why was it used? It is unheard off that a spray was used on a cricket pitch. What was it's purpose? It is a night game at the Chepauk and without any doubt there would certainly be dew. Just to ensure that the dew does not give any undue advantage to any of the two sides - the spray has been used.

For the unversed, dew makes batting easy as the ball comes on well to the bat, while bowling becomes difficult as the ball becomes wet and soggy.

What is ‘Dew Cure’?

A report in The Indian Express claims that the Chepauk Stadium is using a new imported chemical known as 'Dew Cure' to fight the dew challenge. The report claimed that the chemical was bought from the US. It is expected to maintain fairness throughout the game. The chemical was sprayed on the ground on Tuesday and Wednesday. The aim was to repeat it on Thursday afternoon as well so that it cuts the dew in the evening. It will not be the ideal weather that would greet both the sides as the humidity would be on the higher side at around the 80 and 90 per cent during the game.

India Favourites

There is no two ways about it, India are the favourites and are expected to win the game by a huge margin and get their campaign back on track after the loss against South Africa.