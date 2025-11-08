LA 2028 Olympic Berth For Pakistan In Doubt After ICC Sets Strict Qualification Rules, Here's What You Need To Know

Cricket will make an appearance in the 2028 Los Angeles games after a prolonged absence. During the ICC board meeting, the global cricket body has confirmed that 12 teams across men's and women's will feature in the Olympics, which will be played in the shortest format.

ICC Confirms Strict Criteria For Olympics Qualification

ICC has been involved in rigorous discussions with the International Olympic Committee over how to accommodate cricket in the sporting extravaganza. The initial idea was that the top six teams in the T20I rankings will be allowed to participate in the Olympics. But as per the Times of India that a new idea has been mooted in the meeting. It has now been decided that the top teams from each region/continent will be automatically qualified for the Olympics. Furthermore, a global qualifier will be played to decide the final spot.

A source told TOI, “There have been discussions around the participation of teams, and it has been decided that the six teams will come through the top-ranked team from each region/continent, while the sixth comes from the global qualifier. The details will be shared by the ICC in due course, but the roadmap has more or less been frozen.”

No India vs Pakistan likely To Be At Olympics

According to the current rankings, India are the favourite to make it to the Olympics from Asia, Australia from Oceania, England from Europe and South Africa from Africa. It is not yet confirmed whether the USA will be qualified directly as hosts or the West Indies stand a chance to be involved. Given the current context, there is a slim chance of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Olympics as it stands.

