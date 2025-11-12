Laura Wolvaardt Edges Out Smriti Mandhana & Ash Gardner To Clinch ICC Women's POTM For October 2025

Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

South Africa women's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has been named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2025.

A trailblazing showcase at the women's ODI World Cup 2025 helped her secure the significant feat. Wolvaardt was exceptional as a leader and performer, and led the Proteas Women to the World Cup final.

Wolvaardt played anchor for the South Africa Women as they were well on course to make history in the summit clash.

While the India Women's became the undisputed champions of the world, the Proteas impressed with their gritty performance, with Wolvaardt leading the charge at the front.

Laura Wolvaardt Crowned As ICC Women's POTM For October 2025

Laura Wolvaardt eclipsed India's Smriti Mandhana and Australia's Ash Gardner to become the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2025. It was a no-brainer decision as the Proteas Women's skipper emerged as a genuine threat in the competition.

The right-handed South African batter scored a staggering 470 runs in the eight ODI matches she played. She had a solid average of 67.14 and a stunning strike rate of 97.91.

Wolvaardt made history after she became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup tournament, eclipsing Australia's Alyssa Healy.

Laura Wolvaardt Speaks Out Following Key Achievement

A trailblazer in her own right, Laura Wolvaardt expressed honour on receiving the Women's POTM. While she acknowledged that winning the Women's World Cup title would have been ideal, she remains confident that after such a blazing performance, the coveted title isn't out of their reach.

“It’s an honour to win this award following the team’s World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women’s cricket. The tournament featured outstanding matches and remarkable displays, which makes this recognition especially meaningful.

“While winning the tournament would have been ideal, we take pride in our victories and the unbreakable spirit we showed, while remaining confident that an ICC World Cup title is within reach," Laura Wolvaardt said following the W-POTM win, as per ICC.