India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's How The Two-Match Series Will Decide IND's Standing On The WTC 2027 Points Table

India will lock horns with World Test Champions South Africa in a two-match Test series. South Africa have been playing some very good cricket in recent times, but they are up against a young Indian side led by Shubman Gill that has been performing consistently.

The first match of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and India will want to start the series with a dominant win against the World Test Champions.

India Look To Better Their Standings On WTC 2027 Points Table

Ten days, two Test matches, India and South Africa will have a crack at each other and will look to better their World Test Championship standings. The outcome of the series will determine India's standings in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Latest WTC 2027 standings

The Shubman Gill-led side currently has 52 points and is on the third spot of the WTC 2027 points table. India have played seven Test matches in the ongoing cycle and have won four so far. India are expected to win the upcoming series 2-0, but they will be up against a very strong South African side that has a perfect blend of pace and spin.

WTC 2027 Points Scenario After IND vs SA Series (considering nobody else’s numbers change)

Second position with 70.37% PCT if India win 2-0

Third position with 62.96% PCT if India win 1-0

Third position with 59.26% PCT if the series ends in 1-1 draw

Third position with 55.56% PCT if both the matches end up being a draw

Fourth position with 51.85% PCT if India lose 0-1

Fifth position with 48.15% PCT if India lose 0-2

Eden Gardens Pitch In Focus

Sitanshu Kotak, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir inspecting the Eden gardens pitch