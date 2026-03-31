'Leave Him Alone': R Ashwin Cautions Against Hasty Elevation Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Into India Setup After CSK Thrashing

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stature has grown manifold since he made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals last season. Since then, he has become a household name and has also stamped his authority in the international circuits, smashing hundreds against the likes of England and Australia. He has been dubbed a generational talent, and his prolific 15-ball half-century has once again triggered the most asked question.

R Ashwin Opines On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Potential India Debut

Calls have been made to fast-track Vaibhav into the national setup, given his ability to turn things around on his own. His 175 against England in the U19 World Cup final happens to be one of the best innings ever in the history of the tournament. Vaibhav's rapid rise in IPL 2025 also raised concerns as there were uncertainties about whether teams might find his weak spots.

But his explosive innings against CSK have put all the rumours to bed. R Ashwin feels a call to the national team will be too soon for the 15-year-old. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Don’t give him such a target. He is not even a guy, he is a kid. If MS Dhoni is playing till 45 [44], and if Suryavanshi plays till 40, he has two and a half decades left in cricket. Leave him alone, he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good to not play for India. He will play anyway eventually. When will he play? For that, we might have to wait a bit. Why are we always in a hurry?"

Another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Special Blew Away CSK

The Rajasthan Royals prodigy delivered another standout performance, smashing the second-fastest fifty ever by a Rajasthan Royals batter in IPL history. His smashing 15-ball half-century, combined with a rapid 75-run partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, ensured RR got past CSK’s modest target of 128, cruising to an eight-wicket victory.