PSL-Bound Star Devon Conway Heartbroken After CSK'S Loss To Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026: 'Revenge At Chepauk On My Mind'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings didn't have the perfect start to IPL 2026. Sanju Samson's CSK debut turned out to be a disastrous affair as Rajasthan Royals thrashed the five-time IPL champions by eight runs to make a stunning start to the tournament. After last year's underwhelming display, CSK need to turn things around in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Devon Conway Shows His Love For CSK

Devon Conway wasn't retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2026, but he played a very pivotal role in CSK's IPL-winning season in 2023. He was adjudged the man of the match for his power-packed performance against the Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

After CSK's crushing loss to RR, the New Zealand opener's frustration was pretty evident as he posted on social media, insisting on taking revenge.

“Hard to sit this one out… Watching CSK lose to Rajasthan Royals hurts. Right now I’m locked in with PSL duties, but revenge at Chepauk will always be on my mind #WhistlePodu”

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Conway was roped in by Islamabad United for PSL 2026.

CSK Failed To Show Aku Kind Of Restraints

CSK had some shrewd acquisitions at the IPL mini auction, but none of them managed to turn out when it was needed. The likes of Matt Henry and Matthew Short had very little to offer, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in a very casual way.

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