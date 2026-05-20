Litton Das TROLLS Mohammad Rizwan After Bangladesh Whitewash Pakistan in Tests: 'Crowd Wouldn't be so Angry...'

Ban vs Pak: Litton Das did not mince words after Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan in Tests. For the unversed, Litton and Rizwan engaged in an altercation when the senior Pakistan batter gestured to someone near the sightscreen at the pavilion end. This did not go down well with Litton, who asked Rizwan the reason for the delay. Rizwan then walked over to umpire Richard Kettleborough, who spoke to both Rizwan and Litton to calm things down. Following the win, Litton has broken silence on the incident. Litton has asked Rizwan to focus more on his keeping and batting rather than get involved in such things.

‘Spend less time complaining about sight screens’

"It feels incredible to secure this 4-0 series win. Four consecutive Test victories over them prove this was no fluke. We played as a unit. As for Mohammad Rizwan, I think he should spend less time complaining about sight screens or putting on theatrical acts behind the stumps and more time focusing on his batting. Maybe then the crowd wouldn't be so angry with him," Litton said at the post-match presser.

Pakistan began day 5 at 316/7, still needing 121 to chase down 437. Rizwan resumed on 75*, 25 short of a hundred that could have altered the mood. He didn’t add to it, bowled by an arm ball that skidded on as he looked to defend. With that seventh-wicket stand broken, Pakistan collapsed to 359 all out.

Advertisement