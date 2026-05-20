Pakistan HUMILIATED, Again! Mushfiqur Rahim Stars as Bangladesh Whitewash Men in Green in Tests

Ban vs Pak: Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam were the stars of the show as they beat Pakistan in the second Test by 78 runs. With the win, Bangladesh have whitewashed Pakistan 2-0. While this is a big win for Bangladesh, it should help them grow as a team. On the other hand, it was embarrassment as usual for Pakistan.

Heading into the series, Pakistan were expected to win but now that the results have not gone in their way, surely their is going to be criticism coming their way. Islam picked up six wickets to bundle Pakistan out. Mohammed Rizwan did put up a fight scoring 94 but he was dismissed at a crucial juncture in the game.

There is no doubt that this is the lowest point in Pakistan cricket. Bangladesh first blanked Pakistan in their soil and now at home again. Once the fast-bowling powerhouse, Pakistan is now turning up in Tests with medium pacers and that’s the underline.

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Rahim Shines Brightest

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim stood up and got counted. He showed that he still has it in him to score runs. Rahim also bagged the Player of the Series for his batting. Apart from getting crucial runs in the opening Test, Rahim came good in the second game as well. Admitting that the win means a lot, Rahim also reckoned it was a team effort and hence everyone deserves the credit.

"It really means a lot. I think the boys thoroughly deserved it because of the way they have been playing in the last two or three years, especially in the Test format. I think they deserve all the credit they are getting," Rahim said at the post-match presentation.

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