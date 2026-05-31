LIVE | IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans | Image: Republicworld.com

LIVE | IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: Catch all the latest updates on the upcoming final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans. It promises to be a showdown between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill as well at the Narendra Modi stadium. Stay hooked to this space to be one step up on the rest. Get the best and fastest build-up here.