Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Gambhir & Shubman Gill Press Conference, IND vs ENG: Head Coach to Address Media Shortly
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 5 June 2025 at 19:15 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Gambhir & Shubman Gill Press Conference, IND vs ENG: Head Coach to Address Media Shortly

Newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will address the media before the Indian team flies out to England ahead of the much-anticipated five-match Test series.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Gautam Gambhir PC
Gautam Gambhir PC | Image: ANI

India will take on England in a five-match Test series, which will mark a new era under new captain Shubman Gill. This will also provide a stern Test for Gautam Gambhir who will feel the pressure after consecutive Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia. Ahead of travelling to the UK, both Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will address the media in a much-anticipated press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Get all the live updates here.

Live Blog

Both Gautam Gambhir and the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, will address a press conference before the Indian team travels to the UK ahead of the five-match Test series. Gill is India's 37th Test captain and following the retirement of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus will be on Team India to hit the ground running from the very first match.

India’s Squad For The Five-Match England Test Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

5 June 2025 at 19:10 IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Deep Dasgupta Believes Gill Would Take Kohli's Spot

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Shubman Gill would be playing from the number four position, a spot which was previously held by Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar.

5 June 2025 at 19:03 IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Shubman Gill Arrives

Shubman Gill has arrived for the Press Conference. The broadcast showed him entering the premises where the media scrum would be held.

5 June 2025 at 19:01 IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Follow The Blues Broadcast Begins

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Star Sports' Follow The Blues broadcast officially commences. Just half an hour more for the Press Conference.

5 June 2025 at 19:00 IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: India's Official Squad For England Tour

India’s squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

5 June 2025 at 18:55 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live updates: We Are Just Minutes Away...

The official start time of the broadcast for the press conference coverage on Star Sports is at 07:00 PM, which is minutes away from now.

5 June 2025 at 18:53 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live updates: No Pujara For Upcoming Test tour

The retirements of R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli prompted a massive void of veteran stars, which could put the team under pressure. It was an ideal time to bring back some test veterans who are active in the domestic circuit.

Cheteshwar Pujara is one such big name, but a call hasn't been made by Gambhir to bring him back in India's test fold

5 June 2025 at 18:41 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: When will the press conference start?

The pre-departure press conference will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be live on the JioHotstar app and website.

5 June 2025 at 18:39 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live updates: Full India tour of England schedule

  • First Test: June 20-24, Headingley (Leeds)
  • Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston (Birmingham)
  • Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s (London)
  • Fourth Test: July 23-27, Old Trafford (Manchester)
  • Fifth Test: July 31- August 4, The Oval (London)
5 June 2025 at 18:37 IST

Shubman Gill press conference live: Karun Nair shines for India A

Karun Nair retirned to the Indian setup following his stupendous form in the domestic circuit and smashed a brilliant double hundred against England Lions.

5 June 2025 at 18:31 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Will Shubman Gill bat at no. 4?

Shubman Gill has batted at no. 3 throughout the last WTC cycle. But with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, he can either open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal or can [push himself to number 4.

5 June 2025 at 18:27 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Ricky Ponting assesses Shubman Gill's batting

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Ricky Ponting said, “There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games — [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that. But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously, it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application.”

5 June 2025 at 18:21 IST

Shubman Gill press conference live: England named 14 member squad for 1st Test

England squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

5 June 2025 at 18:20 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Rishabh Pant has a big role to play

Rishabh Pant has been named as Shubman Gill's deputy in the long format, and given his expertise in the format, he will have a big role to play.

5 June 2025 at 18:17 IST

Shubman Gill press conference live: The huge Jasprit Bumrah conundrum

Jasprit Bumrah has easily been India's gamechanger across all the formats, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar already confirmed that the Mumbai Indians fast bowler is very unlikely to play all the Test matches, keeping in mind his workload.

5 June 2025 at 18:13 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Who will open for India?

With a number of talented openers, the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran team management needs to take a tough call.

5 June 2025 at 18:11 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: live streaming

The live streaming of the press conference will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The press conference will start at 7:30 PM IST.

5 June 2025 at 18:08 IST

Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir will address the media

Before team Indian flies out to the UK for the five-match Test series, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir will address a press conference.

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.

Published 5 June 2025 at 18:10 IST