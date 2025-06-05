LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Gambhir & Shubman Gill Press Conference, IND vs ENG: Head Coach to Address Media Shortly

Gautam Gambhir PC | Image: ANI

India will take on England in a five-match Test series, which will mark a new era under new captain Shubman Gill. This will also provide a stern Test for Gautam Gambhir who will feel the pressure after consecutive Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia. Ahead of travelling to the UK, both Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will address the media in a much-anticipated press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Get all the live updates here.

Both Gautam Gambhir and the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, will address a press conference before the Indian team travels to the UK ahead of the five-match Test series. Gill is India's 37th Test captain and following the retirement of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus will be on Team India to hit the ground running from the very first match. India’s Squad For The Five-Match England Test Series Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

5 June 2025 at 18:41 IST Gautam Gambhir press conference live: When will the press conference start? The pre-departure press conference will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be live on the JioHotstar app and website.

5 June 2025 at 18:37 IST Shubman Gill press conference live: Karun Nair shines for India A Karun Nair retirned to the Indian setup following his stupendous form in the domestic circuit and smashed a brilliant double hundred against England Lions.

5 June 2025 at 18:31 IST Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Will Shubman Gill bat at no. 4? Shubman Gill has batted at no. 3 throughout the last WTC cycle. But with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, he can either open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal or can [push himself to number 4.

5 June 2025 at 18:27 IST Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Ricky Ponting assesses Shubman Gill's batting As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Ricky Ponting said, “There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games — [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that. But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously, it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application.”

5 June 2025 at 18:21 IST Shubman Gill press conference live: England named 14 member squad for 1st Test England squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

5 June 2025 at 18:20 IST Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Rishabh Pant has a big role to play Rishabh Pant has been named as Shubman Gill's deputy in the long format, and given his expertise in the format, he will have a big role to play.

5 June 2025 at 18:17 IST Shubman Gill press conference live: The huge Jasprit Bumrah conundrum Jasprit Bumrah has easily been India's gamechanger across all the formats, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar already confirmed that the Mumbai Indians fast bowler is very unlikely to play all the Test matches, keeping in mind his workload.

5 June 2025 at 18:13 IST Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Who will open for India? With a number of talented openers, the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran team management needs to take a tough call.

