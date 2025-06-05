LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Gambhir & Shubman Gill Press Conference, IND vs ENG: Head Coach to Address Media Shortly

India will take on England in a five-match Test series, which will mark a new era under new captain Shubman Gill. This will also provide a stern Test for Gautam Gambhir who will feel the pressure after consecutive Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia. Ahead of travelling to the UK, both Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will address the media in a much-anticipated press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Get all the live updates here.
Both Gautam Gambhir and the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, will address a press conference before the Indian team travels to the UK ahead of the five-match Test series. Gill is India's 37th Test captain and following the retirement of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus will be on Team India to hit the ground running from the very first match.
India’s Squad For The Five-Match England Test Series
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Shubman Gill would be playing from the number four position, a spot which was previously held by Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar.
Shubman Gill has arrived for the Press Conference. The broadcast showed him entering the premises where the media scrum would be held.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Star Sports' Follow The Blues broadcast officially commences. Just half an hour more for the Press Conference.
The official start time of the broadcast for the press conference coverage on Star Sports is at 07:00 PM, which is minutes away from now.
The retirements of R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli prompted a massive void of veteran stars, which could put the team under pressure. It was an ideal time to bring back some test veterans who are active in the domestic circuit.
Cheteshwar Pujara is one such big name, but a call hasn't been made by Gambhir to bring him back in India's test fold
The pre-departure press conference will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Karun Nair retirned to the Indian setup following his stupendous form in the domestic circuit and smashed a brilliant double hundred against England Lions.
Shubman Gill has batted at no. 3 throughout the last WTC cycle. But with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, he can either open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal or can [push himself to number 4.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Ricky Ponting said, “There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games — [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that. But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously, it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application.”
England squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
Rishabh Pant has been named as Shubman Gill's deputy in the long format, and given his expertise in the format, he will have a big role to play.
Jasprit Bumrah has easily been India's gamechanger across all the formats, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar already confirmed that the Mumbai Indians fast bowler is very unlikely to play all the Test matches, keeping in mind his workload.
With a number of talented openers, the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran team management needs to take a tough call.
