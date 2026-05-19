LIVE UPDATES | India vs Afghanistan Test & ODI Squads Announcement: Teams To Be Picked In Guwahati Today
India vs Afghanistan: Spotlight would firmly be on Ajit Agarkar and Co. as they will reportedly meet in Guwahati today to pick the ODI and Test teams.
- Cricket
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India vs Afghanistan: Spotlight would firmly be on Ajit Agarkar and Co. as they will reportedly meet in Guwahati today to pick the ODI and Test teams. There is no doubt that the selectors will face some tough questions due to workload management of players and the nature of the Test match.
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India vs Afghanistan: Spotlight would firmly be on Ajit Agarkar and Co. as they will reportedly meet in Guwahati today to pick the ODI and Test teams. There is no doubt that the selectors will face some tough questions due to workload management of players and the nature of the Test match.
India Squad For Afghanistan: Spotlight on Agarkar And Co.
India Squad For Afghanistan: There is no doubt that some important calls are likely to be taken in the meeting today.
India Squad For Afghanistan: Announcement to Happen Today
India Squad For Afghanistan: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Team India ODI and Test squad selection. The meeting is likely to take place in Guwahati as per reports.