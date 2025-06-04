LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony, IPL 2025: Team Heads to Vidhan Soudha

RCB Felicitation Ceremony | Image: Instagram/@royalchallengers.bengaluru

LIVE UPDATES, RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Before making their way to the stadium, the RCB contingent will first meet the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha. RCB's IPL 2025 winning team was received by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the Bengaluru airport. Pictures of Kohli being clicked with the Deputy CM is already going viral.

Live Blog

