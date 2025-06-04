LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony, IPL 2025: Team Heads to Vidhan Soudha

LIVE UPDATES, RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Before making their way to the stadium, the RCB contingent will first meet the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha. RCB's IPL 2025 winning team was received by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the Bengaluru airport. Pictures of Kohli being clicked with the Deputy CM is already going viral.
LIVE UPDATES, RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Before making their way to the stadium, the RCB contingent will first meet the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha. RCB's IPL 2025 winning team was received by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the Bengaluru airport. Pictures of Kohli being clicked with the Deputy CM is already going viral.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: The CM is now meeting the RCB players and there are arrangements being made for a photo op. This is getting bigger and bigger.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: The team is now heading to Vidhan Soudha to meet Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah. There is massive buzz around the team and rightly so.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: After thanking everyone, Kohli kept the best for the last. Kohli took to Instagram and thanked Anushka for her support.
“I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through,” he wrote.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: The fans have already started chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ from outside the stadium, this is mayhem in Bengaluru.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: The RCB contingent has arrived at the Taj Bengaluru. They will first meet Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and then head to Chinnaswamy.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: The felicitation ceremony starts shortly at the Chinnaswamy, fans have already entered the stadium and the crowds are filling up quickly. It is expected to be a full house tonight.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: It has been a season to remember for Kohli. He scored 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75. This also includes eight fifties.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Popular stars from the film industry and high-profile politicians are expected to grace the occasion at the Chinnaswamy.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: It is going to be interesting t5o see Anushka is there at the Chinnaswamy or not. She was at the Motera on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: You should not be surprised if you see the crowd, the fans going ballistic - that is what the RCB fans are known for - ultimate support.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Nothing short of a full house is expected at the Chinnaswamy tonight as the RCB players would be felicitated and celebrated.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Mo Bobat, who is the team Director, claimed that this is the ‘new RCB’ after the title. Bobat also confirmed that from now RCB will look for more titles and trophies.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: It cannot be confirmed if AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle would be felicitated or not, but certainly both the iconic RCB former cricketers would be there at the Chinnaswamy.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: It is no surprise that all the talk is around Virat Kohli, RCB's premier batter. Kohli has been one of the big reasons for RCB to win the title.
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Felicitation Ceremony: With the six-run win over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrested the drought of an IPL title after 18 years. It was a night to remember for RCB and their fans at the Narendra Modi stadium.
LIVE UPDATES, RCB Felicitation Ceremony: Hello and welcome to the RCB felicitation ceremony which takes place in Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy stadium. The event starts at 5:00 PM.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.