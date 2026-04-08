Locked And Loaded! KKR Set To Unleash Bowler Cameron Green Against Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2026: Report

IPL 2026: The Cameron Green conundrum has derailed Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 campaign so far. The IPL 2024 champions have looked out of sync at times and have lost two out of their three matches in this edition so far. They picked their first point in a rain-washed game against the Punjab Kings and will now host the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Cameron Green Likely To Start Bowling Against LSG

Green hasn't bowled in the first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and speculations were rife about his ability to bowl. An official statement from Cricket Australia clarified that Green was instructed not to bowl for a “short period” owing to a back injury, and the decision has stirred the post since then. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's comment too added spice to the fire by teasing Cricket Australia and Green has also faced severe scrutiny for not providing his full service.

But it has now been reported that Green is likely to bowl in KKR's next home game against LSG. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Australia all-rounder is expected to fulfil his bowling duties at Eden Gardens on April 9. This could be a massive boost for KKR, who are definitely short-staffed in the bowling department. Both Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out of IPL 2026, while KKR had to release Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI's instruction.

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Cameron Green's Batting Struggle Has Been Evident

Green hasn't managed to find his batting rhythm either and has struggled for runs. In three matches, he has only managed to amass 24 runs so far, and the onus will be on him to justify his whopping INR 25.2 crore price tag. KKR have struggled for consistency, and Green's contribution will certainly push their agenda in the next matches.