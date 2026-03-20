Lockie Ferguson to Miss Opening IPL 2026 Games for PBKS; Star Pacer To Take A Brief Time Off

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson would miss out on the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The speedster is part of the Punjab Kings line-up and is currently in action for the New Zealand Blackcaps against South Africa in T20I cricket.

Lockie Ferguson is coming off a brief paternity leave after welcoming his child. He took some time off to be with his family during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 before joining the Blackcaps in the Super 8 stage.

Lockie Ferguson to Miss Opening IPL 2026 Games for Punjab Kings

Blackcaps' Lockie Ferguson revealed that the birth of his newborn child has shifted his priorities. The speedster now focuses on being present at home while balancing his professional commitments.

The NZ pacer confirmed he will join the Punjab Kings for the latter stages of the IPL 2026 season.

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"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter," Lockie Ferguson said before the third T20I against South Africa.

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Lockie Ferguson delivered a solid spell in the second T20I match, taking 3/16 during the Blackcaps' 68-run victory in the second T20I match. The speedster would take an extended break after the third T20I match.

Punjab Kings To Remain Firm Without Lockie Ferguson

Despite Lockie Ferguson's absence, the Punjab Kings franchise possesses enough coverage to substitute him for the time he would miss early in the season.

Punjab Kings currently feature stars like Arshdeep Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett and Yash Thakur. Pace bowling all-rounder options like Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis also bring proper depth.