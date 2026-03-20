Updated 20 March 2026 at 15:35 IST
Lockie Ferguson to Miss Opening IPL 2026 Games for PBKS; Star Pacer To Take A Brief Time Off
Lockie Ferguson, part of the Punjab Kings, will miss the early IPL 2026 stages after paternity leave. He’ll join later, balancing family time with cricket, following strong T20I form against South Africa
- Cricket
- 2 min read
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson would miss out on the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The speedster is part of the Punjab Kings line-up and is currently in action for the New Zealand Blackcaps against South Africa in T20I cricket.
Lockie Ferguson is coming off a brief paternity leave after welcoming his child. He took some time off to be with his family during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 before joining the Blackcaps in the Super 8 stage.
Lockie Ferguson to Miss Opening IPL 2026 Games for Punjab Kings
Blackcaps' Lockie Ferguson revealed that the birth of his newborn child has shifted his priorities. The speedster now focuses on being present at home while balancing his professional commitments.
The NZ pacer confirmed he will join the Punjab Kings for the latter stages of the IPL 2026 season.
Advertisement
"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter," Lockie Ferguson said before the third T20I against South Africa.
Advertisement
Lockie Ferguson delivered a solid spell in the second T20I match, taking 3/16 during the Blackcaps' 68-run victory in the second T20I match. The speedster would take an extended break after the third T20I match.
Punjab Kings To Remain Firm Without Lockie Ferguson
Despite Lockie Ferguson's absence, the Punjab Kings franchise possesses enough coverage to substitute him for the time he would miss early in the season.
Punjab Kings currently feature stars like Arshdeep Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett and Yash Thakur. Pace bowling all-rounder options like Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis also bring proper depth.
Also Read: Team India to Face Ireland in June 2026 for Two White-Ball Fixtures; Confirmation Expected Soon
IPL 2025 runner-ups, Punjab Kings, would kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against one-time IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, in a home fixture on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 15:35 IST