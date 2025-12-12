'Look at His IPL Records': India Coach Shamelessly Defends Shubman Gill's Poor Form After Duck in 2nd T20I

Ind vs SA: India's vice-captain Shubman Gill had another forgetful outing on Thursday as he perished for a golden duck in the second T20I against South Africa at Mullanpur. Following the loss, fans and experts started criticising Gill. But India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate defended him bizarrely pointing at his exploits in the IPL. Hailing him as a ‘class’ player, Ten Doeschate was confident he will come good.

‘Look at his IPL records, he has stacked 600-700-800 runs’

"I saw some good signs of a change in mentality on the back end of that Australian tour (in Shubman). Even with these two dismissals in this series, in the first game we asked the guys to go out and attack on the power play, and the wicket was not very great at Cuttack. So I will let him go off with that one. Today, he got out to a great ball. This can happen when you are short on form. But we also believe in his class. If you look at his IPL records, he has stacked 600-700-800 runs, and he will come good," he said at the post-match presser.