'Politics Over Performance?' Drop Shubman Gill, Make Sanju Samson Open; Fans Request Gautam Gambhir

Ind vs SA: Vice captain Shubman Gill is having a torrid time with the bat in T20Is. After getting four off two balls in Vizag during the opening T20I, he failed to get off the mark in Mullanpur on Thursday as he was sent packing off the very first ball he faced. And now, fans are demanding the return of Sanju Samson at the top of the order. Not long back, Samson and Abhishek Sharma formed a successful pair at the top of the order, but since the Asia Cup, once Gill was make Suryakumar Yadav's deputy, he has been made to open.

Gill has not scored runs of any significance since the Asia Cup and with eight more games to go before the World Cup, it would be interesting to see if Gambhir makes any changes to the XI or not for the 3rd T20I at Dharamsala.

'Politics Over Performance?'

Will Samson Find Spot in XI For 3rd T20I?

It would be interesting to see if Gambhir finally backs Samson to open with Abhishek. In 17 T20I innings, Samson has amassed 522 runs at a strike rate of 178.76, while Gill has scored 841 runs as a T20I opener at a strike rate of 140.40. It is clear that Samson has done better than Gill in the limited opportunities he has got at the top of the order.

The third T20I takes place on December 14.