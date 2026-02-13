'Looked Like Someone Who Is Not Very Clear': Ashwin Gives Bold Statement On India Batter After Namibia Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

India locked horns with Namibia for their second group stage match in the T20 World Cup on February 13, 2026, with the hosts securing a 93-run win against their opponents. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's impactful knocks helped India set a target of 210 runs for Namibia, whereas disciplined bowling from Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel helped the Men in Blue to restrict Namibia to 116 runs after 18.2 overs.

Despite the win, Sanju Samson once again failed to make an impact in the game. The player looked promising after coming on the pitch and opening for India, smashing 22 runs off eight balls, featuring three sixes and one boundary. However, the player threw away his wicket cheaply after an impressive start.

Following the match, Ravichandran Ashwin, in his YouTube video, shared that the player looked like someone who is always searching for runs and is not clear in his head.

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin On Sanju Samson's Performance Against Namibia

Sanju Samson opened for India after Abhishek Sharma missed out due to a stomach infection; however, Samson failed to utilise the opportunity given to him as he got dismissed at 22 runs after a promising start, failing to play a big knock.

Ashwin opined that while Samson showed glimpses of his ability, India would want to have Abhishek Sharma back in full health, as Samson's underperformance could become a problem for them in the near future. Ashwin shared, "Sanju Samson looks like a batter who is searching for runs. There are many things going on in his mind. The team really backed him and gave the opportunity again. But they will be hoping for Abhishek Sharma's comeback, because he is a big player."

Advertisement

He further added, "Samson first flicked a ball on the leg for a six. The timing was good, and the intent was right. But the next time, he just tapped it; there was a mid-wicket as well, and he just tapped. That looked like someone who is not very clear in his head. It looked like he had premeditated where he wanted to hit the ball. In many ways, a lot of players go through this mental state. It is important to address that. "

Abhishek Sharma Will Likely Play In The Next Match