T20 World Cup 2026: Ben Curran Named As Brendan Taylor's Replacement In Zimbabwe Squad

T20 World Cup 2026: Ben Curran has been approved as a replacement for veteran Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad following the latter's hamstring injury against Oman recently.

A statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Event Technical Committee said, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Ben Curran as a replacement for Brendan Taylor in the Zimbabwe squad. Curran was named as a replacement when Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on February 9. "

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan (Chair, ICC General Manager - Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager - Events & Corporate Communications, IBC representative), Hemang Amin (Tournament Director, host representative) and Shaun Pollock (independent nominee).

Curran has represented Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs, playing eight Tests and scoring 495 runs at an average of 33.00, with a century and fifty and a best score of 121 in 15 innings. In eight ODIs, he has made 340 runs at an average of 48.57 and a strike rate of 74.57, with a century and two fifties.

Coming to Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign, they have got off to a fine start with two wins in two matches, with four points, with wins over Oman and, on Friday, a stunning victory over Australia. Australia elected to field first, and Zimbabwe started off well with a 61-run partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 in 21 balls, with seven fours) and Brian Bennett.

Later on, a 70-run stand between Bennett (64 in 56 balls, with seven fours) and Ryan Burl (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Sikandar Raza's cameo of 25* in 13 balls, with two fours and a six, took Zimbabwe to 169/2 in 20 overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Cam Green getting a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 170 runs, Australia lost their first four wickets for just 29 runs, but a 77-run stand between Glenn Maxwell (31 in 32 balls, with a four and a six) and Matt Renshaw (65 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six) brought Australia back in the hunt. However, Zimbabwe bowlers kept chipping away with regular wickets and bundled out Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs.