LSG v GT, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: GT Maintain Slim Advantage Over LSG Ahead Of Showdown In Lucknow

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 12.

The match between Lucknow and Gujarat is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3 PM IST.

Ahead of this crucial weekend fixture, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow and Gujarat have met seven times in IPL history. Of those encounters, the Super Giants have won three, while Gujarat have emerged victorious on four occasions. The head-to-head record suggests a competitive rivalry, though Gujarat hold a slight edge over Lucknow.

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The last time LSG locked horns with GT was in IPL 2025, on May 22, when the Lucknow-based franchise defeated the Titans by 33 runs.

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