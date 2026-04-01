LSG vs DC, IPL 2026, Match No 5, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026, Match No 5: In what promises to be this season's first north derby, Lucknow host Delhi at the Ekana stadium on Wednesday. The spotlight would firmly be on Rishabh Pant after he had a mediocre season in 2025. Not much to choose between the two teams as they are well-balanced.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026, Live Streaming

When Will The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place on Wednesday, April 1.

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Where Will The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

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At What Time Will The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match Start?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

LSG vs DC Squads

LSG Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh