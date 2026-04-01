WATCH | Rishabh Pant Ends Animosity Between Nitish Rana-Digvesh Rathi Ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match: ‘Bas ho Gaya’

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026: Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant played peacemaker bringing an end to the months of animosity between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi ahead of clash at Ekana stadium. With the hatchet now buried for the time being, the two cricketers will again face-off on Wednesday when Lucknow host Delhi. Pana and Rathi were interacting with each other on Tuesday evening during the training session of both the sides ahead of the game.

“Tu kaha ja raha hai? Bas ho gaya, (Where are you going? Enough” Pant told his teammate. Rana was even heard telling Rathi, “In that case, I’ll have to sit with you.”

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In the clip, one can also see Kuldeep Yadav stepping in and hugging Pant while letting him know: “Bohut gyaan de diya”. That is when Pant added, “This is the problem with both.” It is no secret that Pant and Kuldeep share a very good bond.

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LSG vs DC playing 11

LSG playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje



Impact players: Mohsin Khan / Himmat Singh



DC playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair / Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Auqib Nabi Dar



Impact players: T Natarajan / Ashutosh Sharma

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