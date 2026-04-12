'Will Go On A Protest And Fight For Him': Shreyas Iyer Finds Unique Support, Calls To Include PBKS Captain In T20I Side Grow Louder

Punjab Kings have maintained their winning juggernaut under the guidance of Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2026 and last year's runners-up have looked stronger with each game passing. Shreyas Iyer himself is leading the charge from the front and once again presented his case to the selectors with a brilliant 69 off just 33 balls in PBKS' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Calls To Include Shreyas Iyer Grow Louder

Iyer was the driving force behind Punjab's triumphant campaign last term and navigated the challenges, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches. Punjab went on to lose to RCB in the IPL 2025 final but calls to include Shreyas in the T20I side had already intensified. He missed out on a place in the T20 World Cup squad, but since then hasn't looked back and has emerged as one of the complete performers in IPL 2026.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes Shreyas Iyer needs to be in India's T20I side, given his current run of form.

He said on Cricbuzz, “He showed great composure in his batting. If, even after this, he is not selected for the Indian team, we will go on a protest and fight for him. We will try that he gets what he deserves.

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“We have already seen that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have taken retirements. The Indian team needs one player who can help the team win by showing full control and help the team win ICC trophies."

Shreyas Iyer Has Been Consistent In IPL

Iyer's last T20I match happened to be against Australia in 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and since then, he hasn't featured for India in the shortest format. He has consistently scored runs and even auditioned for the India captaincy in style when he guided KKR to the IPL title in 2024.

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