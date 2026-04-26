LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Lucknow host Kolkata at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. It is an important game for the Kolkata side as they would like to make the most of the winning momentum, but it will be no mean task in front of the LSG home fans. All in all, a high-scoring affir is on the cards.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Sunday, April 26.

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Where Will The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

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At What Time Will The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

LSG vs KKR Probable XII

LSG Probable XII: Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav